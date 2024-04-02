KOK Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.50 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. KOK has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $84,211.36 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007657 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00027207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014709 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,564.94 or 1.00236901 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00136597 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00511899 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $104,133.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.