Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $62.29 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $62.29 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00070211 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00019611 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,685,937 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

