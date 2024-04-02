KORE Group (KORE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of KORE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 84,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,035. KORE Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in KORE Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KORE Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

