LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.