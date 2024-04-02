LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading Down 5.9%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.72 and last traded at $107.72. 23,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 178,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.15.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

