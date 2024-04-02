Life Science REIT (LABS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Life Science REIT Price Performance

Shares of LABS stock opened at GBX 39.29 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.30. Life Science REIT has a one year low of GBX 38.90 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 77.40 ($0.97). The firm has a market cap of £137.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.99) target price on shares of Life Science REIT in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

