Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ LIND traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 199,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.84. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

