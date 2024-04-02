Litecoin (LTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $7.59 billion and approximately $1.27 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $102.11 or 0.00156105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009273 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,377,719 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

