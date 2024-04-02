LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.00

Shares of LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 23500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.35 ($0.22).
LMS Capital Stock Down 7.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About LMS Capital
LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.
