Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE LMT traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $454.04. 252,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,325. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

