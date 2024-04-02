LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 121.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

LTC Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

LTC Properties stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 181,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,898. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

