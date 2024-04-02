LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 121.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 73.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

