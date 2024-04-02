Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.59.

LUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

LUN stock opened at C$14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$14.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.43. The firm has a market cap of C$10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

