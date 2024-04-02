Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Director Jeffrey Gennette Sells 30,090 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $591,569.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,108,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Gennette also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Gennette sold 19,609 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $397,670.52.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,604,338.14.
Macy’s Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of M stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 3,891,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,343,158. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 2.15.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
