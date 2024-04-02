Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.53 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 19,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $397,670.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,015,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,584,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,994 shares of company stock worth $3,120,008. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Macy’s by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Macy’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 755,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

