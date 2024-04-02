Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and $24,284.23 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007710 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00024438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014732 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,737.65 or 0.99991837 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00136464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000065 USD and is down -9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,395.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

