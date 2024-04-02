Maiar DEX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,132.95 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $27.33 million and approximately $27,132.95 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007467 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014553 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013093 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,990.66 or 1.00174753 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00134175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000065 USD and is down -9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,395.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

