MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MMD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 65,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,983. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 54,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 237,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

