Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.47.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 5.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after buying an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.