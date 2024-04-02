Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marchex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

