Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Trading 20% Higher

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 576,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 272,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$32.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

