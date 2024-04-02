Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 1.7%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.51 and last traded at $71.96. 2,814,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,405,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

