Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
