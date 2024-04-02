Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mastech Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.