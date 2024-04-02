Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay Sells 25,000 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,314,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $40,225.90.

On Monday, March 4th, James Daniel Fay sold 21,498 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $43,425.96.

On Friday, March 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00.

Matterport Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,060,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,124. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $637.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative net margin of 126.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Stories

