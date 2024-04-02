McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.00

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 99.08 ($1.24), with a volume of 2649194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.60 ($1.25).
McBride Stock Down 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Transactions at McBride
In related news, insider Mark Strickland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,427.82). Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
McBride Company Profile
McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.
