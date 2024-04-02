McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.74. 2,818,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,498. The company has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.91.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

