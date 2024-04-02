mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.75

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 23028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

mdf commerce Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$252.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.13.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.02292 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

