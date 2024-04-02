Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Merus by 142.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Merus by 871.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. Merus has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 352.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

