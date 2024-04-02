Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Cigna Investments Inc. New’s 7th Largest Position

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $485.84 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $523.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,502,805 shares of company stock worth $703,056,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.