Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ META traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $490.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,143,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,558,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.26 and its 200-day moving average is $379.61.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total transaction of $39,079,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,502,805 shares of company stock worth $703,056,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

