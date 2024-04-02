Metahero Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $45.74 million and $1.61 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000554 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005298 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

