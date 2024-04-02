MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $124.96. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,823. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $2,985,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 58.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,791 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.8% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 140,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

