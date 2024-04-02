MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,462.94 and last traded at $1,520.13. 1,018,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,278,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,636.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,074.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,037.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $87,014,015. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

