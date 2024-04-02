Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MVST. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Microvast alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MVST

Microvast Stock Down 31.7 %

Institutional Trading of Microvast

NASDAQ:MVST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 7,075,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.47. Microvast has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microvast by 310.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Microvast during the first quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Microvast by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth about $2,376,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.