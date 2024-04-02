Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MVST. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday.
Microvast Stock Down 31.7 %
Institutional Trading of Microvast
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microvast by 310.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Microvast during the first quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Microvast by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth about $2,376,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.
