Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.83.

Mila Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.