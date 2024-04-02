Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HIE opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Insider Transactions at Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,076 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $42,105.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,990,471 shares in the company, valued at $20,561,565.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,958 shares of company stock worth $1,766,236.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 270,456 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.