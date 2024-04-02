Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) versus IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Financial Comparison

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) and IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Mineralys Therapeutics has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and IntelGenx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mineralys Therapeutics N/A -26.48% -25.52% IntelGenx Technologies -955.44% N/A -128.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

84.5% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and IntelGenx Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mineralys Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.90 million ($2.00) -6.29 IntelGenx Technologies $1.04 million 28.21 -$9.93 million ($0.06) -2.80

IntelGenx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mineralys Therapeutics. Mineralys Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IntelGenx Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mineralys Therapeutics and IntelGenx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mineralys Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mineralys Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 166.30%. Given Mineralys Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mineralys Therapeutics is more favorable than IntelGenx Technologies.

Summary

IntelGenx Technologies beats Mineralys Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health. It is also developing INT0039/2013, INT0053/2020, and INT0054/2020. The company has licensing, development, and supply agreement with Tilray, Inc.; and development agreement with Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

