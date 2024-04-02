Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 130.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. 262,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,955. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.24%. Analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,202 shares of company stock worth $359,119. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

