Mizuho Raises Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $62.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRNO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

