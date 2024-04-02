MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $129.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.67.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,526 shares of company stock worth $7,293,057. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

