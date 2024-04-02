Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $404.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.57. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

