Monero Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $121.43 or 0.00183630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $57.52 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,125.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $634.24 or 0.00959146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00162657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00045863 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00052192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00133314 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000558 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,418,422 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

