Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $41.13. Approximately 38,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 199,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MEG

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 11.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.