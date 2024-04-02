Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 417 shares.The stock last traded at $153.26 and had previously closed at $157.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $856.85 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moog’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

