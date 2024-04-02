Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.45 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $357.94 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00072359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00026598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00016781 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,112,565,805 coins and its circulating supply is 852,252,025 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

