Moonbeam Market Cap Hits $357.87 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $357.87 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00071841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00027508 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,112,638,096 coins and its circulating supply is 852,300,094 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.