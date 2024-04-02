MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $11.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.25 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MorphoSys

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

MorphoSys Stock Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 593.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 236,171 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,855,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MorphoSys by 2,075.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,802,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 682.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 171,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.17. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.