MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $11.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.78.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.25 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MorphoSys
Institutional Trading of MorphoSys
MorphoSys Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.17. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MorphoSys
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.