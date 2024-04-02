Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Mplx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mplx by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Mplx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Mplx Trading Up 1.0 %

MPLX traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $41.75. 937,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,734. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.24%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

