Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 2%

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.90. 124,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 764,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

