Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.90. 124,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 764,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
