Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Plans $1.14 Dividend

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.1351 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MURGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $49.79.
About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
