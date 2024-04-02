Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Plans $1.14 Dividend

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.1351 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS MURGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $49.79.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

